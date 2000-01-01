Albion VCT Ord (LSE:AAVC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£69.813m
  • OCF2.44%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupAlbion Ventures
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002039625

Investment Strategy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of smaller, unquoted growth businesses across a variety of sectors including higher risk technology companies. Investments may take the form of equity or a mixture of equity and loans. Allocation of funds is determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company. Funds held pending investment or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit.

Latest AAVC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

AAVC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .