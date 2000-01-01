Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular quarterly dividends and the opportunity for capital growth by utilising the skills of the Investment Manager in selecting suitable investments. To pursue its investment objective, the Company uses net issue proceeds to invest into Profit Participating Bonds issued by the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary then uses these proceeds to invest in floating rate, secured loans or high-yield bonds issued by European or US corporate entities predominantly rated below investment grade or deemed by the Investment Manager to be of corresponding credit quality.