Alina Holdings Plc (LSE:ALNA)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£4.608m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorProperty - UK Commercial
  • Manager GroupThe Local Shopping REIT
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1VS7G47

Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to undertake a progressive disposal of its assets, to enable the repayment of bank facilities and the return of surplus value to its shareholders, whilst maximising returns from the residual property portfolio through sound asset management.

