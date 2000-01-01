Investment Strategy

It intends to invest in companies with at least the majority of their operations (or early stage companies that intend to have at least the majority of their operations) in Asia Pacific region. The company intends to invest in a portfolio of companies with an initial focus on companies that operate (or early stage companies that intend to operate) in industries with likely high growth potential including, but not limited to: agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and/or technology. Investments are expected to be mainly in the form of equity although investments may be by way of debt, convertible securities or investments in specific projects.