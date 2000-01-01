AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupAllianceBernstein
  • Currency
  • ISINUS01879R1068

Investment Strategy

The Funds primary objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is to achieve capital appreciation. To achieve this objective it invests primarily in high yielding, high risk sovereign and US corporate fixed income obligations that are expected to benefit from improving economic and credit fundamentals.

Latest AWF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .