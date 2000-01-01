Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment principally in the equity securities of listed technology companies on a worldwide basis. The portfolio predominantly comprises equity investments and has a benchmark index of the Dow Jones World Technology Index (sterling adjusted, on a total return basis). To invest in a diversified portfolio of companies that use technology in an innovative way to gain a competitive advantage. Particular emphasis is placed on companies that are addressing major growth trends with innovation that replaces existing technology or radically changes products and services and the way in which they are supplied to customers.