Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income-producing securities. It may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other types of securities. Under normal market conditions, it will invest at least 50% of its total assets in convertible securities. The Fund may invest without limit in securities that are below investment grade quality and expects that ordinarily the Fund will primarily invest in these securities. It may invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers based in developed countries.