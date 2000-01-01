Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to invest in a portfolio of commercial real estates in France and Spain. It is expected that 50-70% of the Company’s portfolio will be invested in France, and 30-50% will be invested in Spain. This will focus on commercial property, principally in the industrial, logistics, office and retail sectors. The Company intends to assemble a portfolio of properties with an average rental yield of between 7.0 and 8.5% p.a. in order to meet its target dividend payments.