Alpha Real Trust Ord (LSE:ARTL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£108.508m
- OCF3.56%
- AIC sectorProperty Direct - Europe
- Manager GroupAlpha
- Currency
- ISINGB00B13VDP26
Investment Strategy
The Company targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset-backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns.