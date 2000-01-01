Alpha Real Trust Ord (LSE:ARTL)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£108.508m
  • OCF3.56%
  • AIC sectorProperty Direct - Europe
  • Manager GroupAlpha
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B13VDP26

Investment Strategy

The Company targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset-backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns.

Latest ARTL news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

ARTL Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .