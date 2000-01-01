Altamir Ord (EURONEXT:LTA)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupAltamir Amboise
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000053837

Investment Strategy

Altamir Amboise is a listed investment company that co-invests with the private equity funds of Apax Partners SA, in high growth potential companies, at different stages of their development: from young companies with proven revenues (late stage venture) to more established companies in the context of development (capital development) or transmission projects (LBO). The Company invests in industrial products, healthcare, information technology, media, retail, distribution and consumer goods companies.

Latest LTA news

