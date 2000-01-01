Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Group is to generate a secure and predictable income return, sustainable in real terms, whilst at least maintaining capital values, in real terms, through investment in a diversified portfolio of UK properties, in alternative and specialist sectors. The Group will invest in freehold and long leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors. Examples of alternative and specialist real estate sectors include, but are not limited to, leisure, hotels, healthcare, education, logistics, automotive, supported living and student accommodation.