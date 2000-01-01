Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to generate total returns for investors through the management and realisation of its portfolio. The investment policy of the Company is to invest globally in a portfolio of illiquid assets, which is expected to comprise predominantly of investments in funds. These may include hedge funds and other funds invested in loans, structured products, real estate and life settlement policies. The portfolio may also include directly owned assets which are owned by the above-mentioned types of funds but have been sold on the secondary market or distributed in specie to investors in such funds, including equity and debt securities, loan and derivative and contractually based investments. The Company is allowed to create new share classes for separate investment portfolios and to act as a feeder fund and invest the assets of any of its portfolios either directly or indirectly into master funds (including the Warana Master Fund).