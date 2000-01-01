Amati AIM VCT Ord (LSE:AMAT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£127.748m
- OCF1.96%
- AIC sectorVCT AIM Quoted
- Manager GroupAmati
- Currency
- ISINGB00B641BB82
Investment Strategy
The investment objectives are to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through qualifying investments in AIM-traded companies and through non-qualifying investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs from time to time. The policy is to hold a diversified portfolio across a broad range of sectors to mitigate risk.