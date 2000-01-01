Amedeo Air Four Plus (LSE:AA4)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£491.321m
- OCF1.08%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Leasing
- Manager GroupAmedeo Limited
- Currency
- ISINGG00BWC53H48
Investment Strategy
To obtain income returns and a capital return for its Shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling aircraft. To pursue its investment objective, the Company will seek to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raising, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire wide body, or other, aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.