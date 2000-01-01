Investment Strategy

It is expected that over 50% of the Companys investments will be made in private equity investments. The Companys initial portfolio will consist of a co-investment arrangement with Apollo Investment Fund VI, and investments in Apollo Strategic Value Fund, Apollo Investment Europe, Apollo Investment Corporation Co-invest, the potential acquisition of limited partner interests in existing Apollo private equity funds and temporary investments. The Company expects to invest approximately USD750 million in the Strategic Value Fund by the end of 2006.