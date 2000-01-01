Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to make (i) Private Equity Investments, which are primary and secondary commitments to, and investments in, existing and future Apax Private Equity Funds and (ii) Derived Investments, which Apax will typically identify as a result of the process that the Apax Group undertakes in its private equity activities and which will comprise direct or indirect investments other than Private Equity Investments, including primarily investments in public and private debt, as well as limited investments in equity, primarily in listed companies.