Apollo Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:AFT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$257.734m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0376361079

Investment Strategy

The investment seeks to seek current income and preservation of capital. The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in floating rate Senior Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior Loans typically pay interest at rates that are determined periodically on the basis of a floating base lending rate, primarily the London-Interbank Offered Rate, plus a premium. It is non-diversified.

