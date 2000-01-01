Apollo Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:AFT)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$257.734m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINUS0376361079
Investment Strategy
The investment seeks to seek current income and preservation of capital. The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in floating rate Senior Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior Loans typically pay interest at rates that are determined periodically on the basis of a floating base lending rate, primarily the London-Interbank Offered Rate, plus a premium. It is non-diversified.