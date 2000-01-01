Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective, predominantly through investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure Investments in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland comprising (i) wind, photovoltaic and hydropower plants that generate electricity through the transformation of the energy of the wind, the sunlight and running water as naturally replenished resources, and (ii) non-generation renewable energy related infrastructure associated with the storage (such as batteries) and transmission (such as distribution grids and transmission lines) of renewable energy, in each case either already operating or in construction/development.