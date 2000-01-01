Investment Strategy

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of Managed Assets in (i) Senior Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics (such as second lien loans and unsecured loans) and (ii) Corporate Bonds. The Fund expects initially that almost all of the Senior Loans and Corporate Bonds in which it will invest will be rated below investment grade. Corporate Bonds rated below investment grade are often referred to as "high yield" securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest up to 30% of its Managed Assets in CLOs.