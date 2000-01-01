Argo Ord (ASX:ARG)
Trust Info
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupArgo Investments
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ARG4
Investment Strategy
The Company aims to maximise long-term returns to shareholders through a balance of capital and dividend growth from a diversified Australian investment portfolio. This is achieved through building a portfolio of long-term investments, representing a cross section of Australias enterprises, where there is good quality management and prospects for sound earnings and dividend growth.