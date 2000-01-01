Argo Ord (ASX:ARG)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupArgo Investments
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ARG4

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to maximise long-term returns to shareholders through a balance of capital and dividend growth from a diversified Australian investment portfolio. This is achieved through building a portfolio of long-term investments, representing a cross section of Australias enterprises, where there is good quality management and prospects for sound earnings and dividend growth.

Latest ARG news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .