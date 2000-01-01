Investment Strategy

The Company will aim to provide long-term capital and income growth by investing in predominantly listed companies and to achieve a net asset value total return greater than the total return of the FTSE All-Share Index. Under the proposed revised strategy, it is expected that the underlying liquidity of the portfolio will increase as potential investments will be considered across a wider range of market capitalisations. The concentration of the portfolio will also increase to reflect the high conviction approach. The allocation to overseas equities will become larger as the Fund Management team seek to leverage the Investment Manager's access to companies across multiple geographies. At any time, the majority of the portfolio is likely to be invested in UK listed companies due to the proximity of the Investment Manager to this market and access to company management.