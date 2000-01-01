Artemis Alpha Trust Ord (LSE:ATS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£136.334m
- OCF0.99%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupArtemis
- Currency
- ISINGB0004355946
Investment Strategy
The objective of the company is to achieve above average rates of total return over the longer term and to achieve a growing dividend stream.To provide long-term capital and income growth by investing predominantly in listed companies and to achieve a NAV total return greater than the total return of the FTSE All-Share Index