Artemis VCT PLC O Inc (LSE:AAM)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£19.160m
- OCF2.39%
- AIC sectorVCT AIM Quoted
- Manager GroupArtemis
- Currency
- ISINGB00B02WQ947
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax free capital and income distributions. To invest in a diversified portfolio of growth orientated companies across a broad range of industries, with a particular emphasis on companies whose shares will be traded on AIM. Investments will also be in companies whose shares are traded on ISDX and unquoted companies.