Artemis VCT PLC O Inc (LSE:AAM)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£19.160m
  • OCF2.39%
  • AIC sectorVCT AIM Quoted
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B02WQ947

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax free capital and income distributions. To invest in a diversified portfolio of growth orientated companies across a broad range of industries, with a particular emphasis on companies whose shares will be traded on AIM. Investments will also be in companies whose shares are traded on ISDX and unquoted companies.

