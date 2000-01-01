Aseana Properties Ord (LSE:ASPL)
- Market Cap$91.398m
- OCF19.37%
- AIC sectorProperty Direct - Asia Pacific
- Manager GroupIreka
- ISINJE00B1RZDJ41
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive overall total return achieved primarily through capital appreciation by investing in property in Vietnam and Malaysia. Aseana seeks to achieve its investment objective through the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial and hospitality projects.