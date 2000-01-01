Ashoka India Equity Investment Ord (LSE:AIE)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£63.617m
  • OCF1.04%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
  • Manager GroupAcorn Mauritius
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF50VS41

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the company is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, mainly through investment in securities listed in India and listed securities of companies with a significant presence in India. The company shall invest primarily in securities listed on any recognised stock exchange in India and securities of companies with a significant presence in India that are listed on stock exchanges outside India. The company may also invest up to 10% of GA (calculated at the time of investment) in unquoted companies with a significant presence in India.

