Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the company is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, mainly through investment in securities listed in India and listed securities of companies with a significant presence in India. The company shall invest primarily in securities listed on any recognised stock exchange in India and securities of companies with a significant presence in India that are listed on stock exchanges outside India. The company may also invest up to 10% of GA (calculated at the time of investment) in unquoted companies with a significant presence in India.