Athelney Trust Ord (LSE:ATY)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£4.963m
  • OCF3.47%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAthelney Trust
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000609296

Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimised through a spread of holdings in quality small cap companies that operate in various industries and sectors.The assets of the Trust are allocated predominantly to companies with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

