Atlantis Japan Growth Ord (LSE:AJG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£94.038m
- OCF1.18%
- AIC sectorJapanese Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupQuaero Capital
- Currency
- ISINGG00B61ND550
Investment Strategy
The company intends to achieve long-term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities.The company may invest up to 100% of its GA in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange including, without limitation, the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorised as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.