Augmentum Fintech Ord (LSE:AUGM)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£121.734m
- OCF2.12%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupAugmentum Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BG12XV81
Investment Strategy
To realise value through exiting the investments over time, the Company invests in early (but not seed) or later stage investments in unquoted fintech businesses.The Company intends to invest in unquoted companies and will ensure that the Company has suitable investor protection rights where appropriate. The Company may also invest in partnerships, limited liability partnerships and other legal forms of entity. The Company will not invest in publicly traded companies.