Investment Strategy

The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive investment returns through access to a steady stream of fully franked dividends and growth of capital invested. The primary investment goals are: to pay dividends which, over time, grow faster than the rate of inflation; and to provide attractive total returns over the medium to long term. By investing in the Company, shareholders have immediate access to a diversified portfolio numbering around 75 of Australias major companies and to a Board and Investment Committee with extensive investment skills and practical business experience.