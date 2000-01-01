Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose share prices stand at a discount to estimated underlying NAV. Investments are principally in companies listed on recognised stock exchanges in the UK and/or overseas. The Company generally invests on a long-only basis but may hedge exposures through the use of derivative instruments and may also hedge its foreign currency exposures. There are no geographic limits on exposure, as the Company invests wherever it considers that there are opportunities for capital growth.