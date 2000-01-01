AVI Japan Opportunity Ord (LSE:AJOT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£128.641m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorJapanese Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupAsset Value Investors
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD6H5D36
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the company is to provide shareholders with capital growth in excess of the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index, through the active management of a focussed portfolio of equity investments listed or quoted in Japan which have been identified by the Investment Manager as undervalued and having a significant proportion of their market capitalisation held in cash, listed securities and/or realisable assets.