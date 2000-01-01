Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LSE:AXI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£84.964m
  • OCF1.48%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupAxiom Alternative Investments
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BTC2K735

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the company is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in regulatory capital instruments, other financial institution investment instruments and cerivative instruments. The Company focuses primarily on investing in the secondary market although instruments have been, and may also in the future be, subscribed in the primary market where the Investment Manager, Axiom Alternative Investments SARL (Axiom), identifies attractive opportunities.

