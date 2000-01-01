Investment Strategy

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth. We are looking for significant upside in each stock that we invest in. The process is driven by rigorous, fundamental, bottom-up analysis undertaken by our dedicated emerging markets team, with input from our China office. The fund managers draw on this analysis, as well as insights gleaned from discussion with all of Baillie Gifford’s global investors, to produce a portfolio that typically holds 40–80 stocks.