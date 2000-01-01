Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LSE:BGUK)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£367.489m
- OCF0.67%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- Currency
- ISINGB0007913485
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of that on the FTSE All Share Index. The Company invests in a concentrated portfolio of stocks principally selected for their potential to provide attractive absolute returns. The portfolio is invested primarily in UK equities, including convertible securities and equity-related derivatives. The yield on the Company is of secondary importance.