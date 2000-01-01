Baillie Gifford UK Growth (LSE:BGUK)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£299.912m
  • OCF0.51%
  • AIC sectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • ISINGB0007913485

To achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of that on the FTSE All Share Index. The Company invests in a concentrated portfolio of stocks principally selected for their potential to provide attractive absolute returns. The portfolio is invested primarily in UK equities, including convertible securities and equity-related derivatives. The yield on the Company is of secondary importance.

