Baillie Gifford US Growth Ord (LSE:USA)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£342.962m
- OCF0.88%
- AIC sectorNorth America
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDFGHW41
Investment Strategy
The Company will invest predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated or domiciled, or which conduct a significant portion of their business, in the United States and which the Company believes have the potential to grow substantially faster than the average company over the long term. Such investment will typically be direct, but may be indirect, including through investment in funds.