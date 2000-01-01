Investment Strategy

To seek capital growth over the long-term through a focused, global portfolio consisting principally of equities, or related instruments, of natural resources companies. The company invests predominantly in unlisted companies (i.e. those companies that have not yet made an IPO) but also in listed securities (including special situations opportunities and less liquid securities) with a view to making attractive investment returns through uplifts in value resulting from development of the investee companies' projects and through exploiting value inherent in market inefficiencies and pricing anomalies.