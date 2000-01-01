Baring Emerging Europe Ord (LSE:BEE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£107.198m
- OCF1.49%
- AIC sectorEuropean Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupBarings
- Currency
- ISINGB0032273343
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally through investment in securities listed on or traded on an Emerging European securities market or in securities of companies listed or traded elsewhere, whose revenues and/or profits are, or are expected to be, derived from activities in Emerging Europe.