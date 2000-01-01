Baring Emerging Europe Ord (LSE:BEE)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£107.198m
  • OCF1.49%
  • AIC sectorEuropean Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupBarings
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0032273343

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally through investment in securities listed on or traded on an Emerging European securities market or in securities of companies listed or traded elsewhere, whose revenues and/or profits are, or are expected to be, derived from activities in Emerging Europe.

Latest BEE news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

BEE Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .