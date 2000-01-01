Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Ord (LSE:BMD)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£179.665m
  • OCF2.75%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupGresham House
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0030028103

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term investment returns for private investors, including tax free dividends. The investment policy is to invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on AIM. Investments are made selectively across a range of sectors in companies that have the potential to grow and enhance their value.

Latest BMD news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

BMD Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .