Baronsmead Venture Trust Ord (LSE:BVT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£157.216m
- OCF2.22%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupGresham House
- Currency
- ISINGB0002631934
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term investment returns for private investors, including tax free dividends. The investment policy is to invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on AIM. Investments are made selectively across a range of sectors in companies that have the potential to grow and enhance their value.