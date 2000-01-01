Investment Strategy

BB Biotech invests in fast-growing biotechnology companies that are developing and marketing innovative drugs. It focuses on biotech companies whose products address areas of significant unmet medical needs and that are generating above-average sales and profit growth. BB Biotech’s investment portfolio will usually consist of 20 to 35 biotechnology companies. This will include 5 to 8 large core positions, which together will account for up to 2/3 of the portfolio.New investments in mid-cap companies will have a weighting of between 1% and a maximum of 5% to ensure that both upside potential and R&D risks are adequately addressed.Non-listed companies should not exceed 10% of the portfolio.