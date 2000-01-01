Investment Strategy

The company aims to provide capital growth and income over the long term, through investment in listed or quoted global healthcare companies. The specific return objectives are to beat the total return of the MSCI World Healthcare Index (in sterling) on a rolling 3-year period and to seek to generate a double-digit total shareholder return p.a. over a rolling 3-year period. It may also invest in ADRs, or convertible instruments issued by such companies and may invest in, or underwrite, future equity issues by such companies. The company may utilize contracts for differences for investment purposes in certain jurisdictions where taxation or other issues in those jurisdictions may render direct investment in listed or quoted equities less effective.