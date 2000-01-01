Investment Strategy

BBGI aims to provide investors with a secure and predictable long-term cash flow at the same time as actively managing the investment portfolio to maximise the capital value over the longer term. The investment policy is to invest in equity, subordinated debt and/or similar interests issued in respect of infrastructure projects that have been developed predominantly under the PPP/PFI or similar procurement models. The Company principally invests in projects that are operational and that have completed construction.