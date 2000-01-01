Bellevue Healthcare Ord (LSE:BBH)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£975.143m
  • OCF1.11%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
  • Manager GroupBellevue Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZCNLL95

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth and income over the long term, through investment in listed or quoted global healthcare companies. The specific return objectives are to beat the total return of the MSCI World Healthcare Index (in sterling) on a rolling 3-year period and to seek to generate a double-digit total shareholder return p.a. over a rolling 3-year period.

