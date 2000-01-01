Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation through an investment policy of investing all of its assets (net of funds required for its short-term working capital requirements) in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (BHMS). BHMS has flexibility to invest in a wide range of instruments including, but not limited to, debt securities and obligations (which may be below investment grade), bank loans, listed and unlisted equities, other collective investment schemes or vehicles, currencies, commodities, futures, options, warrants, swaps and other derivative instruments.