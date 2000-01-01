BH Macro GBP Ord (LSE:BHMG)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£370.630m
  • OCF0.65%
  • AIC sectorHedge Funds
  • ISINGG00B1NP5142

Investment Strategy

The Company is organised as a feeder fund that invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited, a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

