BH Macro USD Ord (LSE:BHMU)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$67.889m
- OCF0.65%
- AIC sectorHedge Funds
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGG00B1NPGV15
Investment Strategy
The Company is organised as a feeder fund that invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited, a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.