Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of sustainable income distributions from exposure to the life sciences industry. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective predominantly through direct or indirect exposure to Debt Assets. The Company may acquire Debt Assets: directly from the entity issuing the Debt Asset, which may be: (i) a company operating in the life sciences industry; or (ii) an entity other than a LifeSci Company which directly or indirectly holds an interest in royalty rights to certain Products, including any investment vehicle or special purpose vehicle; or in the secondary market. The Company may also invest in equity issued by a LifeSci Company, acquired directly from the LifeSci Company or in the secondary market.