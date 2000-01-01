BioPharma Credit Ord (LSE:BPCR)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$1.401bn
- OCF1.56%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupPharmakon Advisors
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDGKMY29
Investment Strategy
The company will seek to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of sustainable income distributions from exposure to the life sciences industry. The company will seek to achieve its investment objective predominantly through direct or indirect exposure to Debt Assets. The Company may also invest in equity issued by a LifeSci Company, acquired directly from the LifeSci Company; or in the secondary market.