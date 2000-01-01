BlackRock Core Bond (NYSE:BHK)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09249E1010

Investment Strategy

Seeks to achieve its investment policy by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds. Portfolio will include corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. At least 75% of its total assets will be invested in investment grade bonds. Up to 25% of its total assets may be invested in bonds that at the time investment are rated Ba/BB or below. Up to 10% of its total assets may be invested in bonds issued in foreign currencies.

Latest BHK news

